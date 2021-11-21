LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Hits Market Cap of $1.08 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 21st. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $1,272.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.09 or 0.00383359 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001334 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $676.02 or 0.01141219 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,009,209 coins and its circulating supply is 50,796,432 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

