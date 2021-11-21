Loews Co. (L) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on December 7th

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Loews has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of L stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Loews has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loews stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

