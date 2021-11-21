LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 266.43 ($3.48).

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 275.40 ($3.60) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 255.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 410.79. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 276.80 ($3.62). The firm has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

