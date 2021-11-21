Loop Capital Increases Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $205.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WSM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.13.

NYSE:WSM opened at $215.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.97. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $98.75 and a 1-year high of $222.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 872,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,683,000 after purchasing an additional 70,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 7.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

