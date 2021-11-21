Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1,586.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,407,000 after buying an additional 285,854 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,613,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crocs by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,345,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,943 over the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CROX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.22.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $175.50 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day moving average of $132.87.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

