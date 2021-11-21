Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $12.05 Per Share (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $12.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.76 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

LOW opened at $249.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $255.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

