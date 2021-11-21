LPL Financial LLC Acquires 62,083 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,083 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Geron by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 316,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Geron by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 262,026 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Geron by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 672,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 459,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Geron by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Geron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Geron alerts:

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.09. Geron Co. has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 26,769.73% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Geron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.