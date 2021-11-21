LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 1,028.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS CNYA opened at $43.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08.

