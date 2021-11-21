LPL Financial LLC Invests $215,000 in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IRadimed at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $137,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,690 shares of company stock worth $474,579. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.13. The firm has a market cap of $481.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

