LPL Financial LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.96% of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 70,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRAK stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $31.65.

