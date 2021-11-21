LPL Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,849.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $566.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.63.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

