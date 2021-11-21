Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 4.5%

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) was up 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 49.35 and last traded at 49.16. Approximately 575,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 36,993,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at 47.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCID. BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is 30.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,485,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

