Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $548.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $466.00 to $548.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $454.88.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $473.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $431.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.70. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

