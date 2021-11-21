Lynch & Associates IN Buys New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 146,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 22,184 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,668,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,650,000 after acquiring an additional 839,809 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $33.21.

