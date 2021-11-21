Lynch & Associates IN Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,583 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,101,298,000 after buying an additional 628,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $872,073,000 after buying an additional 652,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $613,949,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after buying an additional 1,153,930 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,713,000 after buying an additional 328,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $46.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.13 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

