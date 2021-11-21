Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 456 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 1.4% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 294.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 312.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 42,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 201,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $45.40 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $371.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

