MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,618. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $78.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 3,016 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $223,757.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,819 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $986,165.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 585,466 shares of company stock worth $38,610,761 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

