Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $23.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 33.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $37.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 203.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,812 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Macy’s by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,587 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 10.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Macy’s by 18.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

