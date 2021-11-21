Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $29.00 at Citigroup

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on M. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Macy’s by 165.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

