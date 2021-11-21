Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.670-$1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

M stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.08. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy's

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

