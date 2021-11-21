MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$28.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.00.

MAG opened at C$23.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 444.15. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$31.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.17. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

