MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$28.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.
MAG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.00.
MAG opened at C$23.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 444.15. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$17.88 and a 12 month high of C$31.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.17. The company has a current ratio of 43.85, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
MAG Silver Company Profile
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
