Man Group plc Has $413,000 Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68 and a beta of 0.75.

TWST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,656,703.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 20,054 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $2,115,897.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,749 shares of company stock worth $20,803,214 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

