Man Group plc Has $477,000 Stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Chimerix worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chimerix by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Chimerix by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $519.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $28,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chimerix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.