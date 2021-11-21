Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.39. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

