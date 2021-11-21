Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 202.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RVNC opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $987.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 4.46. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $33.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

