Man Group plc Sells 150,813 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150,813 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Voya Financial by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 590,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,339,000 after purchasing an additional 252,431 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 95,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 41,124 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,434 shares during the period.

Voya Financial stock opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $70.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average is $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 4.25%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

