ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $71.82

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.82 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 1890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MANT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.75.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ManTech International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ManTech International by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 37,346 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ManTech International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 805,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,141,000 after buying an additional 121,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

