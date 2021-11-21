Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the October 14th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $37.46 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $63.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 109.36% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $204.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. Research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

