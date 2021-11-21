Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) Critical Review

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and HTC (OTCMKTS:HTCXF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Markforged and HTC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A HTC $197.07 million 3.96 -$201.70 million ($0.23) -4.14

Markforged has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HTC.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Markforged and HTC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67 HTC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Markforged presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 75.86%. Given Markforged’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Markforged is more favorable than HTC.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of Markforged shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and HTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged N/A N/A N/A HTC -93.16% -17.39% -11.62%

Summary

Markforged beats HTC on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Markforged Company Profile

HTC Company Profile

HTC Corporation designs and manufactures mobile devices. Its portfolio includes smartphones and tablets powered by the Android or Windows Phone operating systems. It offers its products under the brand named HTC, including HTC Wildfire, HTC Desire, HTC Flyer, HTC ChaCha, HTC Salsa, HTC Incredible S, HTC Sensation, HTC 7 Mozart, HTC Aria and HTC 7 Trophy, among others. HTC Corporation is headquartered in Taoyuan County, Taiwan.

