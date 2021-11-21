Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Stock Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) by 359.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Marlin Technology worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Marlin Technology by 19.1% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 823,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 131,992 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,118,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Marlin Technology by 37.5% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 396,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 108,061 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,883,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FINM stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Marlin Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

