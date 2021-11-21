Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

MBII has been the topic of several other reports. Aegis decreased their price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.71.

Shares of MBII stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.31.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 37.49% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 24,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,208,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBII. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 85.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

