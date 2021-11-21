Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 16,594 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,217 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after purchasing an additional 315,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 739,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 282,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

CBRL opened at $141.95 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.08). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

