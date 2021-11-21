Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,280,000 after acquiring an additional 474,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,215,000 after purchasing an additional 183,772 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in LivePerson by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 976,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LivePerson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in LivePerson by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $42.37 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.05 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.