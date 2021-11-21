Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,102 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Amcor by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amcor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,166,000 after purchasing an additional 436,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amcor by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 8,376.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 78.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.91.

In other Amcor news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,864 shares of company stock worth $12,208,430 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.