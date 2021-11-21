Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 151,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Livent at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Livent by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LTHM stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. Livent Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -335.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.
In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.
Livent Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
