Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $2.94 Million Investment in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 151,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Livent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Livent by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Livent alerts:

LTHM stock opened at $30.17 on Friday. Livent Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -335.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.