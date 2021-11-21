Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 7,615 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 17.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDB opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.03. The firm has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

