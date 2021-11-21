Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 211,437 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 79,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 13,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after buying an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 119.0% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at $3,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total value of $3,036,911.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,774,050.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,521,442. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $107.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $120.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day moving average is $102.58.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.82.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

