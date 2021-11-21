Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $1.53 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NiSource by 22.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 283.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 48,412 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.