Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 99,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,415,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,278,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth $7,849,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth $7,476,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the 2nd quarter worth $5,885,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

RERE stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

