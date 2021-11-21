Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 138,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.42% of Farmland Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 197.3% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

FPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $406.97 million, a PE ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Farmland Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.50%.

In related news, Director John A. Good bought 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

