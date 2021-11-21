Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 23,552 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,552 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,497,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 459,087 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DD opened at $80.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

