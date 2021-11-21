Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.22. The company has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.27 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

