McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Raised by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.1% of Lynch & Associates IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $251.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.09. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $257.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

