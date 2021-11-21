McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 59.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 51.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.90.

Republic Services stock opened at $136.45 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.35. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

