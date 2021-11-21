McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,870 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 56,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APH opened at $85.14 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $85.78. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average of $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Truist increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $4,594,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,372,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

