McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $494,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,265 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $440.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $428.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $320.35 and a one year high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.