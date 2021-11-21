McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 31,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.6% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

NYSE:BAC opened at $45.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $371.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

