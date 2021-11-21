McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $11,769,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.5% in the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $947,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 24.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 94,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 18,276 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $160.55 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.59 and a twelve month high of $161.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.37 and its 200 day moving average is $141.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

