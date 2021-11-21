McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,361 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Cowen lifted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart stock opened at $142.39 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day moving average is $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $397.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,182,790. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

