McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,379,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 102,108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,837,000 after purchasing an additional 863,149 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 588,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,030,000 after purchasing an additional 34,916 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $79.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.07.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.20). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $173.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.